May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Business News

Conference strengthens UK-Cyprus business ties

By Souzana Psara01
The GB-CY International Investment Conference 2024, which took place on May 9, was a resounding success, according to an announcement released by the organisers on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Great Britain-Cyprus Business Association in collaboration with Spector Constant & Williams, the event prominently featured key players from both the UK and Cyprus.

Companies based in the UK showcased investment opportunities in real estate among other industries, while Cypriot companies highlighted the advantages of Cyprus as an ideal destination for investment, relocation, or residence.

The event was primarily aimed at strengthening business networking between the two countries, with this year’s focus being particularly on real estate and investment opportunities in the UK.

Moreover, speakers and panellists from Cyprus made compelling cases for investing across various sectors, underlining the country’s strategic benefits for relocation and residency.

Noteworthy too were the shipping updates, which formed a significant part of the conference agenda.

The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including real estate in London and other parts of the UK, finance for real estate and other investments in the UK, relocation to the UK, business relocation updates in Cyprus based on the government’s action plan and reforms for 2024, Cyprus shipping updates, and investment opportunities in Cyprus.

Furthermore, areas for collaborative business between the UK and Cyprus were explored.

Exhibitors had the opportunity to engage with investment migrants, potential luxury real estate buyers, wealthy individuals, consultants, and other delegates, thus fostering further business opportunities.

Among the speakers were Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli; Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus; the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides; and Ben Rawlings, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Cyprus, among many others.

Savvas Kyriakides, founder and president of the Great Britain-Cyprus Business Association, expressed his gratitude, stating, “I would like to thank all the speakers and panellists as well as our sponsors for their priceless contribution to the success of the event“.

“At the same time, I would like to thank all the delegates who attended this event, and I am sure they left the venue satisfied with the quality of the presentations, but also with the whole event itself,” he concluded.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

