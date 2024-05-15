May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Energy and agriculture startups to relocate to Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
phedonas startups
Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos [third from left] with stakeholders for the innovation startups.

Three startups in the fields of energy and agricultural technology are set to relocate to Paphos, the municipality announced on Wednesday.

Representatives of the startups and a delegation from the American University of Beirut (AUB) met with Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos in the lead up to the decision on Tuesday.

According to the municipality’s announcement, the three companies, selected by AUB and the Zein AUB Innovation Park, are to relocate to premises at the city’s research, technology and innovation hub.

“Paphos is emerging as an ideal environment for the development of innovative products, while offering an excellent quality of life,” the municipality’s announcement said.

It added that the municipality “actively and consistently supports the creation of a dynamic ecosystem that attracts and encourages the activity of start-up companies”, enhanced by the cooperation of leading institutions such as AUB and Zein AUB Innovation Park.

staff reporter

