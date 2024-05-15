May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM discusses bilateral cooperation in Uzbekistan visit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος στις Βρυξέλλες
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met on Wednesday with his counterpart in Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation.

Posting on X, Kombos said that he had a substantive and in depth discussions with Saidov, adding that they had the opportunity to assess bilateral relations, with focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors.

He also said that he briefed his counterpart on the Cyprus problem, and exchanged views on EU-Uzbekistan relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Kombos also met with the speaker of the legislative chamber with whom they exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as range of regional and global developments.

cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

