May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Invest Cyprus and CYFA join forces to strengthen business landscape

By Kyriacos Nicolaou028
mou invest cyprus cyfa

The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, commonly known as Invest Cyprus, and the Cyprus Fiduciary Association (CYFA) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, aiming to bolster their ties and foster cooperation to enhance the Cyprus business ecosystem.

According to the announcement, the agreement also seeks to accelerate economic growth and create jobs in Cyprus through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Moreover, the announcement said that the signing of the MoU by Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, and Christoforos Ioannou, General Manager of CYFA, “marks a significant step towards enhancing collaboration between the two organisations and the promotion of Cyprus as an international centre for fiduciary and administrative services“.

The collaboration aims to achieve several key objectives. Both organisations will maintain regular communication to facilitate the exchange of information concerning the fiduciary and administrative services sector.

They will also collaborate on various initiatives, including surveys, industry reports, and projects, with the goal of expanding the fiduciary sector and contributing to the growth of the Cyprus economy.

Additionally, they will work together to organise business cooperation meetings and provide mutual support in arranging conferences, roundtable discussions, road shows, and other targeted business events.

Furthermore, the collaboration will involve sharing insights on the latest trends and developments in business administration, essential infrastructure, research and development, and proposing strategies to attract investment funds to strengthen the fiduciary sector.

Efforts will also be made to coordinate within their respective competencies to address and resolve potential obstacles related to taxation, visas, sector regulations, and other relevant areas.

Moreover, the organisations will facilitate introductions with international and foreign companies interested in collaborating to establish or expand their presence in Cyprus.

Lastly, they will address any other issues pertinent to the broader development of the business ecosystem, ensuring a comprehensive approach to fostering growth and innovation in Cyprus.

The MoU, effective as of its signing date on May 15, will remain valid for one year and will be automatically renewed unless mutually terminated earlier.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Huge amount of Gaza aid ready for shipment from Cyprus, US says

Andria Kades

Shipping minister attends Cyprus Forum London

Souzana Psara

President ‘shocked’ by Slovak PM shooting

Staff Reporter

MPs deride Attorney-General over Katsounotos case

Tom Cleaver

President calls for private sector involvement to tackle housing crisis

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Council of Europe rapporteur visits Varosha

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign