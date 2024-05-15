May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

King Charles unveils his first portrait since coronation

By Reuters News Service00
portrait of britain's king charles by artist jonathan yeo unveiled in london
Britain's King Charles meets with artist Jonathan Yeo next to a portrait of the king, at Buckingham Palace

Britain’s King Charles has unveiled the first official portrait of himself since his coronation last May.

The portrait by artist Jonathan Yeo depicts Charles against a background of vivid red hues, wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards military unit, with a butterfly just above his shoulder.

“Much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed,” Yeo, 53, who has previously painted Charles‘ late father Prince Philip, said in a statement.

“My aim was also to make reference to the traditions of Royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st Century Monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity.”

The portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of the grant-giving body, The Drapers’ Company, in 2022, the palace said.

Yeo’s past subjects have included British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The oil on canvas artwork, which measures about 8-1/2 by 6-1/2 feet, is expected to be displayed at Drapers’ Hall in the City of London – the capital’s financial district – from the end of August, the palace said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba in the shadow of war in Gaza

Reuters News Service

Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition after assassination attempt

Reuters News Service

Zelenskiy postpones foreign travel, Russian infantry enters Ukraine border town

Reuters News Service

Gaza fighting worsens, Israel asks why armed men at UN site

Reuters News Service

Mixed UK labour market signals leave BoE on rate cut alert

Reuters News Service

Judge struggles to find jurors for US Senator Menendez’s corruption trial

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign