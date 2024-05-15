May 15, 2024

Nicosia events to celebrate International Museum Day

By Eleni Philippou
Joining in with global celebrations of International Museum Day on May 18 are several Nicosia museums and cultural institutions. Throughout this week, and especially on Saturday, those in Nicosia will get to enjoy free cultural events at some of the capital city’s most important museums and galleries.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the AG Leventis Gallery will host a series of cultural happenings that invite the public to explore the gallery grounds, its collections and temporary exhibitions. For its next Wednesday lecture, the gallery has invited Greek stand-up comedian Katerina Vrana for a special talk on accessibility to art. Titled Fitting In, the evening talk (7.30pm) will examine who has access to art from the audience’s point of view, but also from the artist’s point of view, whilst Vrana shares her personal experiences.

On Thursday night, a musical event will take place as part of the exhibition 1,2,3…Paint! Visitors are invited to join the interactive exhibition and paint whilst the Barking Cats Radio Station, an independent online radio and collective dedicated to the global underground electronic scene, plays music.

Friday night at the gallery will be dedicated to art-themed theatrical productions that have taken place at the gallery over the last ten years. Alpha Square will present a performance that includes works by Rothko, Waxman, Bacon, Freud, Picasso, Da Vinci. The performance begins at 7.30pm and will be in Greek.

On Saturday, the gallery will collaborate with Apac Labs to present the great potential of new technologies in the study and analysis of works of art, giving the public the chance to get to know the methods used and their application on works of art from the gallery’s collections.

CVAR – Severis Foundation will also host an event for International Museum Day. From 11am to 12.30pm this Saturday, CVAR will host the educational programme for children ‘Inside the Museum’. Young visitors will have the opportunity to explore the collections of CVAR and learn about the history of Cyprus through the exhibits spanning centuries.

Also happening on Saturday is a walking performance at the Cyprus Museum, organised by the Department of Antiquities, Deputy Ministry of Culture. The ‘In]Credible Histöries: Devised Theatre on the Swedish Cyprus Expedition (1927-1931)’ performance is a walk inside and outside the museum, presented in four scenes, composing the story as envisioned by the creative team of the project. The team consists of researchers from the humanities, performing artists and archaeological officers of the Department of Antiquities.

The performance explores why four Swedish archaeologists who arrived in Cyprus at the beginning of the 20th century, stayed on the island for almost four years. Three performance times are allocated for Saturday – 8pm, 9pm and 10pm – and the event will be translated into Greek, English and Turkish Cypriot.

 

Events at AG Leventis Gallery

Wednesday lecture with comedian Katerina Vrana. May 15. 7.30pm. In Greek. Barking Cats Radio Station play live during the exhibition 1,2,3…Paint! Event. May 16. 7pm-10pm. Theatrical performances by Alpha Square. May 17. 7.30pm. In Greek. APAC Labs. May 18. 10.30-2pm. Free. Tel: 22-668838

In]Credible Histöries

Devised theatre on the Swedish Cyprus Expedition (1927-1931). May 18. The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. Free. In Greek with translation in Greek, English and Turkish Cypriot.

In the Museum

Children’s programme to celebrate International Museum Day. May 18. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-300991

