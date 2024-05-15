May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Norwegian embassy to host Nicosia walk

By Iole Damaskinos00
day 10 walking in dmz past home for cooperation
File photo: the Home for Cooperation

The Norwegian Embassy is organising a special event in the heart of Nicosia to mark 20 years of cooperation between the two states, it announced on Wednesday.

The event will highlight flagship projects funded by the Norwegian government through the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norway Grants.

“This year marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Norway and Cyprus. For 20 years, our two countries have been together in the EEA – the largest free trade market in the world. During the same period Norway and Cyprus have cooperated within the financial support framework of the EEA and Norway Grants,” the press release says.

In its press release, the Norwegian embassy said the guided tour will take in the supported projects, including the Solidarity Nicosia in Action Network (Chrysaliniotissis, 30-32), the Nicosia Town Hall, currently hosting a captivating photo exhibition with stories of the past 20 years, PRIO Cyprus Centre (Arsinois 52), and the Cyprus Museum (Mouseiou 1).

The event will culminate at the Home for Cooperation (Markou Drakou 28) in the buffer zone, another EEA funded initiative, where participants can enjoy a lively street party featuring performances by the bicommunal band Island Seeds and Zildji & Hiktune Project.

Ambassador of Norway to Cyprus, Lajla Jakhelln, expressed pride in the consistent collaboration that has flourished between Norway and Cyprus and thanked all who have honoured Norway’s commitment to nurturing bicommunal exchanges on the island.

“We are proud to mark this anniversary while we will continue to work together towards a green, competitive, and inclusive Europe,” she said.

The EEA and Norway Grants comprise contributions by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway to foster European integration and cooperation. The grants have the twofold goal to contribute to social and economic equality in Europe, and to strengthen the relations between the donor countries and 15 beneficiary states. Norway contributes with more than 97 percent of the funding. Cyprus has been receiving financial support since 2004 equal to €24 million.

The anniversary walk will commence at the Centre for Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) on Saturday, May 18, at 4.30pm.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Finyard supports local charities with ‘Little Heroes’ donation

Press Release

Larnaca waste collection spot to operate through the summer

Iole Damaskinos

Almost too many events to choose from this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Energy and agriculture startups to relocate to Paphos

Staff Reporter

Two detained in Famagusta for firearm possession

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign