May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Technopolis 20 presents music performances

By Eleni Philippou01
1

Live music performances are coming up in Paphos, and particularly at cultural centre Technopolis 20, as it organises a series of entertaining evenings.

This Wednesday, guitarist, baritone and composer Sotiris Kasparides and violinist Eirini Leoni will present the recital Face to Face, featuring the works of composers Astor Piazzolla, Sotiris Kasparides (premiere), Máximo Diego Pujol, Gioachino Rossini, Carlos Gardel and Carlos Eleta Almarán. Through a rich and colourful programme, the recital is dedicated to the Argentinian tango, but also the Latin American dances salsa and bachata.

On Thursday, a very special concert dedicated to Goddess Aphrodite will take place at the archaeological site of Palaepaphos, at the Sanctuary of Aphrodite in Kouklia. Emerging Aphordite, organised by Technopolis 20 and under the auspices of Petridio Idrima, will welcome Paphos-born musician Marlia Coeur who will perform a unique fusion of traditional folk songs, interpreted with Orphic Hymns in honour of Goddess Aphrodite on the guitar, handpan, Cretan lyra and frame drum.

Back at the Technopolis 20 venue on Monday, Anoki von Arx (mezzo-soprano), Vasiliki Konstantinou (soprano) and Milena Romanova (piano), will perform the Stabat Mater sequence, a 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary. The programme will also include works by JS Bach, Handel, Chopin and Beethoven. Plenty more live music evenings will follow in May, including an exciting garden opening event which signals the start of the summer events at the Paphos venue.

 

Face to Face

Recital dedicated to Argentinian tango and Latin American dances. May 15. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

Emerging Aphrodite

Concert by Marlia Coeur and special guests. May 16. Archaeological site of Palaepaphos, Sanctuary of Aphrodite, Kouklia, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Stabat Mater: Pergolesi

Easter concert with Anoki von Arx (mezzo-soprano), Vasiliki Konstantinou (soprano) and Milena Romanova (piano). May 20. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Nicosia events to celebrate International Museum Day

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant Review: Ayios Epiktitos tavern, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Almost too many events to choose from this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus welcomes a wave of art exhibitions

Eleni Philippou

Book review: Funny Story by Emily Henry

CM Guest Columnist

Menopause Conference to highlight need for workplace support

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign