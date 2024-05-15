May 15, 2024

Trial for three charged with extortion

By Staff Reporter00
Three people aged 32, 46, and 50 will go on trial in December before the Larnaca district court for charges related to extortion and threat of violence, stemming from incidents that took place April 30 in Larnaca.

According to the police, Wednesday marked the expiration of the detention order for the three suspects, prompting investigators to file the case against them before the Larnaca district court.

The three pleaded not guilty. The court referred them to trial, scheduled to begin on December 4.

While the police sought to keep the suspects in custody, the court imposed conditions for their release, including the obligation to sign a bail bond of €20,000 in cash, surrender their travel documents, and report twice a week to a police station.

While two of the three suspects, the 46-year-old and the 32-year-old, met the conditions and were released, the third did not fulfil them and remained in custody.

 

