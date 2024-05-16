May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsProperty

BBF unveils :eden bay – a new Kato Paphos luxury residential development

By Press Release03
bbf: eden bay, Paphos
bbf: eden bay, Paphos

BBF, Limassol’s leading real-estate developer, breaks new ground with the launch of its first premium-class residential project in Kato Paphos. Situated in a vibrant resort area near the city’s coastline, known for its high demand for luxury properties, :eden bay is set to quickly become a highly-desirable investment.

This world-class development consists of a select number of units within a gated residential complex that combines luxury, safety, and convenience with a vibrant community lifestyle. Making a new statement for urban living, :eden bay is ideal for those seeking a premium experience – families, business professionals, and smart investors alike.

plot 74 flat view 02 drone

“Paphos is a prominent and flourishing market for real estate development with significant growth over the past few years. The city’s vibrancy, climate, and excellent investment opportunities attract both local and international buyers. Thanks to its close proximity to the airport, rich historical heritage, and pristine beaches, Paphos is a true gem in the Mediterranean region – everyone wants to own a piece of this heaven. Following last year’s successful delivery of the stylish apartment complex bbf: the heritage, it was time for BBF to return to Paphos and extend its expertise to those who wish to invest in premium-class real estate in the area. :eden bay is designed to raise the standards of urban living even higher, seamlessly blending everyday life with pure luxury,” stated BBF Commercial Director George Dokuchaev.

plot 74 flat view 04 waterfall

Its prime location – an easy walking distance from a long coastal stretch of the finest sandy beaches, a bustling city center, and a fascinating cultural heritage awaiting exploration – ensures access to all necessary conveniences for a comfortable and pleasant lifestyle.

plot 74 flat view 06 facade

All in all, :eden bay is a true testament to quality craftsmanship. Meeting the highest interior and outdoor design standards, it comprises five luxurious apartment blocks anchored amongst a central garden and two outdoor pools. With a vibrant urban living ambience and endless scenic sea views, :eden bay offers the best of both worlds. Its 88 masterfully-designed residences range from elegant studios to efficient and spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments and exclusive penthouses with private rooftops and pools.

plot 74 flat view 07 curve b upd

“We’re experts in creating vibrant living communities with superior all-inclusive amenities – and this project offers nothing less than excellence. We understand that people’s needs are shifting towards a more holistic approach to living. That is why we offer a product that meets diverse needs, be it those of couples, families, or start-ups looking to create co-working zones or embrace the live-and-work concept,” added Dokuchaev.

Whichever the case, residents will surely appreciate its range of exclusive amenities – sauna, gym, swimming pools, beautifully-designed gardens, children’s playground and a co-working space – making :eden bay an ideal place to enjoy a lifestyle of endless possibilities.

View :eden bay online to learn more. For enquiries, contact +357 (25) 315 300 or [email protected].

plot 74 flat view 08 side upd copy

About BBF 

BBF is a recognised leader in residential and commercial development headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia, and Athens.

The name BBF stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life for customers who invest in BBF properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.

BBF boasts over 15 years of expertise and over 145 developments to date – from exquisite residences to cutting-edge office spaces – in Cyprus and Greece. Its diverse portfolio includes iconic projects like bbf: sky tower, bbf: marco polo, bbf: eden roc, and the renovation of Cyprus’ historic Berengaria Hotel.

For more information, visit bbf.com.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

President calls for private sector involvement to tackle housing crisis

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Pedalion Yachting ties with Italy’s prestigious Apreamare shipyard

Press Release

Cyprus developers highlight GDP contribution, creation of 35,000 jobs

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Finyard supports local charities with ‘Little Heroes’ donation

Press Release

Cyprus building permits up — value reaches €470.19 million

Souzana Psara

Twin banking honours for BoC at 2024 Global Finance awards

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign