Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort awarded Green Key certificate

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a holistic destination developed by Korantina Homes, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Green Key certification. The distinction reflects their dedication to environmental sustainability and eco-friendly hospitality practices. This prestigious eco-label is awarded to hospitality providers committed to sustainable initiatives, promoting environmental awareness in tourism.

Eco-friendly initiatives

By integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort not only enhances guest experiences, but also significantly contributes to the conservation of Cyprus’s natural resources. The Green Key certification is itself a testament to the numerous eco-friendly initiatives implemented at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort. The resort has adopted comprehensive measures to reduce water and energy consumption, enhance waste management, and utilise eco-friendly products. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to minimize the environmental footprint while maintaining high standards of comfort for guests.

“We believe that every business success is meaningful only when it has a positive impact on society,” noted, George Ioannou, CEO of Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, reflecting on the broader impact of these efforts. “In this direction, we are developing a series of actions related to the support of sports, education, culture, and environmental protection.”

Impact on Cyprus tourism

The recognition of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort with the Green Key certificate is expected to have a meaningful impact on tourism in Cyprus. It not only elevates the resort’s status as a leader in sustainable tourism, but also attracts environmentally-conscious travellers. By demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, Korantina Homes enhances its own reputation and, at the same time, contributes to the island’s appeal as a green travel destination. This aligns with broader environmental goals and showcases Cyprus’s potential as a hub for sustainable tourism, supported by innovative and responsible business practices.

The Green Key certification of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is more than a certification—it underscores the company’s role in promoting sustainable tourism practices in Cyprus, reinforcing its commitment to building projects that respect and enhance the local environment. This initiative by CEO Ioannou and his team paves the way in the real-estate sector, ensuring that the natural beauty of Cyprus can be preserved and protected in the context of prudent development.

Official Website: https://www.capstgeorges.com/

