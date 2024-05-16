May 16, 2024

Eight-day remand for attempted murder suspects

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Ten suspects were remanded

Ten people suspected of alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Demetris Andronikou, aka Demetroui, were remanded by the Nicosia court for eight days on Thursday.

The attempted murder took place in Anthoupolis on April 23.

Meanwhile, according to the police, the victim has regained consciousness after 24 days. His condition, however, is still critical and he remains at the Nicosia general hospital.

In addition to the nine who were already in custody, one of whom is an inmate at the Nicosia central prisons, another person suspected of being involved in the case was arrested and also brought before court for remand. According to the police, he is a Syrian national.

One more suspect is still at large and being sought.

Doctors treating Andronikou said on Thursday he was responding to his environment, but not yet able to speak.

Investigators are waiting for the green light from doctors to be allowed to interrogate him about the circumstances that led to the attempted murder.

“The investigations into the case are ongoing because there are several examinations that need to be conducted to complete the investigation,” police spokesperson Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The weapon used had so far remained elusive and a burned motorbike found in Anthoupolis was being investigated reportedly for links to the case.

