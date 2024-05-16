May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Evdokia Kyrkou presents exhibition Shadows and Beyond

By Eleni Philippou00
shadows and beyond

May is a busy month for the local arts scene. Amongst the new and upcoming art exhibitions are several ongoing showcases by local artists. At Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre, Evdokia Kyrkou is currently presenting a new body of work titled Shadows and Beyond curated by Daphne Nikita. The exhibition has been open since early May and runs until the end of the month.

Kyrkou presents a series of works and an installation in the gallery’s underground space featuring handmade paper with photographic prints. These prints depict the human figure as it appears distorted by its own shadow. Playing with light and shadow, the figures depicted in Kyrkou’s work invite viewers to embark on a journey of introspection and explore the dark or unseen sides of themselves.

Commenting on her exhibited pieces, the visual artist says: “In my works I am concerned with the play of light and shadows and the idea of life. I love photographing the shadow. In the photographic lens I ‘capture’ the distortion of the human figure caused by the shadow, where I print on my handmade paper. Thread is my basic type of writing which symbolises the thread of life. Sometimes you use it as a stitch on the surface of handmade papers and sometimes as a kind of psychograph.”

 

Shadows and Beyond

Solo exhibition of photographic prints on handmade paper. By Evdokia Kyrkou. Until May 31. Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. Tel: 22-766117

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

