May 17, 2024

Christodoulides stresses EU role in resolving Cyprus problem

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΠτΔ – Περιπατητική Φωτογραφική Έκθεση «20 Χρόνια Κύπρος – ΕΕ»
President Nikos Christodoulides at the exhibition titled "20 Years of Cyprus in the EU"

The government is investing in the European Union to achieve a final resolution of the Cyprus problem, especially as the 50th anniversary of the Turkish occupation approaches, President Nikos Christodoulides said during the inauguration of a photography exhibition by the Press and Information Office titled “20 Years of Cyprus in the EU”.

Talking to the audience during the event, Christodoulides highlighted the importance of Cyprus’ EU membership and stressed the EU’s role in finding a solution.

“The Cyprus problem is fundamentally a European matter, and we are leveraging the EU to achieve a final settlement, utilising all political and economic tools within the context of EU-Turkey relations,” he said.

“We seek nothing more and nothing less than what citizens of other EU member states enjoy, namely the right for all legal residents – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians, and Latins – to fully enjoy their rights as European citizens in a reunited country.”

He then reiterated that Cyprus’ accession to the EU in 2004 “is the most significant achievement and decisive development for the country since its establishment in 1960.”

“This accomplishment was the result of a long-term strategic effort, with successive governments making strenuous and persistent efforts, supported by the invaluable cooperation and assistance of the Hellenic Republic.”

Christodoulides noted that the strength of EU member states lies in their unity.

“As member states, only if we are together, united in our diversity, sharing common principles and values, can we not only survive but also lead in today’s international context marked by intense geopolitical competition, instability, and multiple challenges.”

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

