May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Liopetri burns one hectare of unharvested crops

By Staff Reporter00
fire engine 02
File photo

A fire that broke out around 4pm in Liopetri, in the Famagusta district, was put out after 45 minutes, not before it burned one hectare of unharvested crops and wild vegetation.

According to Fire Service announcement, it took three fire trucks and five firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

No statements have been made as far as the causes of the fire, as the Fire Service is still investigating. Arson has not yet been ruled out.

