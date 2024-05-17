May 17, 2024

Guided Nicosia walk and street party

By Eleni Philippou00
walk

Two upcoming events in Nicosia celebrate a long partnership connecting Norway and Cyprus. This year marks 20 years of cooperation through the EEA and Norway Grants. To mark the occasion, a group of local and international institutions organise an anniversary walk this Saturday, May 18, that will end with a street party in the buffer zone.

First up is the guided walk which will begin from CVAR – Severis Foundation at 4.30pm and will pass by important projects in downtown Nicosia and make a stop at the Nicosia Town Hall for an exhibition that takes visitors through projects and personal stories behind the diverse cooperation. Specifically, the walk will make stops at the Solidarity Network Nicosia in Action, PRIO Cyprus Centre and The Cyprus Museum and end at the Home for Cooperation where the street party will take place.

From 8pm onwards, the Home for Cooperation will welcome guests – those attending the walk and those not – and offer groovy music vibes and bites. Local band Island Seeds will take the stage to perform original songs, whilst DJs Zildji and the Hiktune Project will take over the decks later on playing funky party music. Road Buns will be serving juicy burgers whilst The Home Café will provide drinks throughout the night.

 

Walk and Street Party

Walk through projects to celebrate 20 years of collaborations between the EEA and Norway Grants. May 18. Starting point: CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 4.30pm. Street party with live music, DJs and food. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

