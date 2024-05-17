May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Hope for Children marks ‘International Child Helpline Day’

By Press Release07
Hope for Children marks 'International Child Helpline Day'

“International Child Helpline Day”, celebrated annually on May 17, was first observed in 2007. This day is recognised globally by countries within the Children Helpline International (CHI) network. “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center, joins in this celebration each year to remind children, teenagers, and their families that support and guidance are always available through helplines.

Helplines play a crucial role in giving children a voice, encouraging them to reach out for help with any issues they may face. Skilled professionals are ready to provide assistance, support, and guidance, ensuring that children and young people are heard, and their concerns are addressed directly.

Helplines are essential in preventing, identifying and supporting children and young people who encounter various sensitive issues. These services collect and analyse data on the problems faced by children, aiding in the creation of protective measures and raising public awareness of ongoing efforts.

The availability of helplines reinforces the message that children and young people are never alone. They can contact these helplines whenever needed, assured that their conversations will be met with respect and confidentiality. The goal is for them to feel safe and confident in seeking the support they require.

“Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center, committed to children’s rights, operates the following helplines:

  • Hope For Children Helpline 1466: Open 24/7, this helpline provides psychological, social, and legal support, advice, and guidance on child protection issues free of charge to all children and families in Cyprus.
  • European Helpline for Children and Adolescents 116 111: Available Monday to Friday from 12-8pm, and Saturdays from 9.30am-2pm, this line, operated by HFC and the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO), offers a safe space for young people to discuss their concerns.
  • European Hotline for Missing Children 116 000: Operating 24/7 year-round, this helpline, managed by HFC and SPAVO in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Public Order and the Cyprus Police, aims to prevent and manage cases of missing children and provide support services to their families.

“Hope For Children” is a proud member of Child Helpline International (CHI), a global federation comprising 155 members from 133 countries and territories. CHI coordinates information, knowledge and data to assist and support child protection systems at regional, national, and global levels, advocating for children’s rights. HFC is also a member of the Federation of Missing Children Europe.

For more information about child helplines, please contact “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center at 22103234, or through the 24-hour helpline at 1466.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Dashin Foundation unveils ‘Reclaimed Waters’ artwork

Press Release

Paphos retains crown for property sales to overseas buyers

Press Release

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort awarded Green Key certificate

Press Release

Frederick University to host affordable housing conference

Press Release

BBF unveils :eden bay – a new Kato Paphos luxury project

Press Release

Pedalion Yachting ties with prestigious Apreamare shipyard

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign