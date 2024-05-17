May 17, 2024

Leeds reach Championship play-offs final

championship play off semi final second leg leeds united v norwich city
Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates

Leeds United beat Norwich City 4-0 in the second leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final on Thursday to complete a 4-0 aggregate win, earning the spot in the final.

Midfielder Ilia Gruev gave Leeds the lead in the seventh minute, scoring his first goal for the club, before Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter put the hosts 3-0 up at the break. Crysencio Summerville added the fourth in the second half.

The sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg on Sunday.

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion face each other on Friday in the second leg of the other semi-final, also following a 0-0 draw.

The final will be played on May 26 at Wembley.

