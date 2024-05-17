May 17, 2024

Lemesos 2030 ‘Out There Together’ event coming in June

By Press Release01
Lemesos 2030 'Out There Together' event coming in June

Seven curated walks across the city of Limassol will constitute the very essence of the open-to-the-public collaborative event “Out There Together”, to be held over June 14-16, 2024, organised by Lemesos 2030.

At times focusing on the sociohistorical aspect of the routes, at times showcasing the multicultural character of the city and its communities, and sometimes taking the form of an architectural walk, “Out There Together” invites the audience to walk around Limassol, discover its invisible and visible facets, connect with it and, ultimately, create new narratives along the way.

Following an entirely participatory approach, it is worth noting that the routes of these seven thematic walks have been mapped out by 15 participant-designers, all active citizens based in Limassol. The latter have been taking part in a series of hands-on workshops during the past few months, under the guidance of Elena Agathokleous, a Lemesos 2030 collaborator, who is also credited with the idea and curation of this event. In addition, the workshops were coordinated and designed with the collaboration of Eleni Pashia with the purpose of mapping out the walks and establishing their concept.

Encouraging the cycling culture, (re)claiming the public space, discovering the Amathus archeological site through a sensory approach, exploring the modern architecture of Limassol’s western neighbourhoods and showcasing the sensual character of the city are some of the themes and issues tackled by this initiative.

As stated by Agathokleous, the objective of “Out There Together” is: “to go out and walk together, meet and connect with the city and, at the same time, to claim the public space. Our motto being “meet, connect, imagine”, our vision is to create new narratives about Limassol and to unveil some of its not-so-prominent facets, as seen under a new perspective. At the same time, this is an excellent opportunity to create new experiences along the way.”

Under the artistic direction of Eleana Alexandrou, at the helm of Lemesos 2030, “Out There Together” will eventually implement the results of the participatory methods exercised by Lemesos 2030 already from its beginnings. This three-day event presents itself as an opportunity to put into practice citizens’ ideas, stances and views expressed over previous months. Out there together: actively engaging the citizens in a city that holds a place for all.

Walks participant-designers: Ria Alexandrou, Panos Hadjichristofi, Rania Iacovou, Evita Ioannou, Marina Kakoulli, Panayiotis Kleanthous, Anastasia Korae, Thodoris Kouros, Ianthi Papadima, Alexis Papadopoulos, Marina Pashia, Phidias Pavlides, Marios Pavlou, Constantina Peter, Sara-Mariza Vryonidi.

Idea, curation, participatory process design: Elena Agathokleous and Eleni Pashia: coordination & design collaborator.

More information and the event programme coming soon to: www.lemesos2030.com

