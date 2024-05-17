May 17, 2024

OPAP Cyprus 3×3 Series in Nicosia completed successfully

By Press Release01
Eleftheria Indoor Stadium hosted the first installment of the OPAP Cyprus 3×3 Series 2024, over the May 11-12 weekend. Organisers 3on3 Cyprus LTD and the Cyprus Basketball Federation met audience and participant expectations by organising another excellent official FIBA 3×3 event.

The OPAP Nicosia 3×3 2024 revealed the first two teams to have qualified for the OPAP Cyprus 3×3 Finals, which will be held in Limassol over August 31-September 1, and see the 2024 Cyprus Champion crowned. Katsis LLC and Swish 3×3, are two of the 12 teams that will compete to be 2024 Grand Champion.

The big winners of the Nicosia installment of the 3×3 games are as follows:

OPAP Men

  • First place: Katsis LLC
  • Second Place: Swish 3×3

OPAP Women

  • First place: Remix
  • Second Place: Shooting Stars

Primetel Corporate Games

  • First place: Market 011
  • Second Place: The Island School

Under 14

  • First place: Team Swish
  • Second Place: Souvlakia munchers

Scaffolding Solutions Under 12

  • First place: Chicago Bulls
  • Second Place: Youth Legends

Among the highlights so far was the demonstration race in wheelchairs by the Keravnos Rollers team, as well as the participation of OPAP Cyprus 3×3 in the week of information on mental health in sport, organised by GDA Sports, the Cyprus Sports Organisation and with the support of the Cyprus Basketball Federation and 3on3 Cyprus LTD.

We would like to thank all the participants, athletes, parents and children who, in a spirit of sportsmanship and respect, made the event more brilliant with their presence and participation.

Warm thanks are also due to the Cyprus Sports Organisation for actively supporting the OPAP Nicosia 3×3, as well as: Diamond Sponsor OPAP Cyprus, Platinum Sponsor Primetel, Gold Sponsor Scaffolding Solutions, Silver Sponsors MyMall Limassol, SoEasy Stores, So.loo.tions, Cosmos Sport, and Supporters: Search the Nest.

Next location in the OPAP Cyprus 3×3 2024 programme, over June 14-16, will be Paphos, with matches at 28th October Square, in front of the Municipal Hall. Registrations are ongoing through the official website: www.cyprus3x3.com.cy.

