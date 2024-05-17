May 17, 2024

TVs smashed in hooligan tit-for-tat

By Tom Cleaver00
A total of four televisions fell victim to hooligan vandalism on Thursday night in Limassol during tit-for-tat aggression between fans of local sports clubs Apollon and Ael.

Limassol police said between 15 and 20 people entered the concourse of Apollon’s indoor arena wearing balaclavas on Thursday evening and broke one television, while also smashing glass panes in three offices.

Later in the same evening, they said, a group of people entered the canteen of Ael’s indoor arena and broke three televisions while also smashing a glass door.

In addition, police said three vehicles were damaged, while photographs of the scene showed multiple chairs and a bin upturned.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

