May 17, 2024

Cyprus

Youth arrested for stealing three cars

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 02
File photo

A 19-year-old male was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with three car thefts.

The thefts took place between November and December last year.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

