From Latin America to the Mediterranean: Iberoamerican film festival returns

By Eleni Philippou015
Craving world cinema? Then fear not film aficionados and language lovers, because this upcoming festival is for you! The second edition of the Iberoamerican Film Festival is set to take place in Nicosia this month bringing films from the other side of the globe.

The embassies of Brazil, Cuba, Peru, Portugal and Spain, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes de Nicosia and The Friends of the Cinema Society, organise five evenings of film screenings.

On May 21, 23, 28, 30 and June 4, Cine Studio at the University of Nicosia will host the selected movie screenings, introducing Cyprus audiences to Latin-American cinema.

The festival begins next Tuesday with the Brazilian animated coming-of-age adventure film O Menino e o Mundo – The Boy and the World, directed by Alê Abreu. The film follows in the footsteps of a boy who leaves his hometown in search of his father, who left the family in search of work in the big city. On the way, the boy comes across a wide range of characters and life experiences for which his imagination had left him unprepared. The screening will be held at 8pm, and a short cocktail will follow.

Throughout the rest of the festival’s agenda, the screenings will commence at 8.30pm and will all be shown in their original language with subtitles in English or Greek.

The second film night will screen Modello 77, a Spanish production inspired by the real attempted prison break from Barcelona’s Cárcel Modelo by 45 inmates.

On May 28, the Portuguese film Salgueiro Maia will be screened which is about a man considered a hero and the purest symbol of the Portuguese Carnation Revolution of 25 April 1974.

Up next will be the Peruvian film La Pena Maxima on May 30 about the story of a man who is murdered in Lima during the Argentina 78 World Cup.

Concluding the festival on June 4 is the Cuban film Habanastation which shows the experiences of two friends and classroom colleagues during the celebrations in Cuba for May 1st, International Workers’ Day.

What’s more, all of the screenings have free entry!

 

2nd Iberoamerican Film Festival

2nd edition of festival with Latin American film screenings. Organised by the embassies of Brazil, Cuba, Peru, Portugal and Spain, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes de Nicosia and The Friends of the Cinema Society. May 21, 23, 28, 30 and June 4. Cine Studio, University of Nicosia. Free. Original language with Greek/English subtitles. Tel: 22-895136

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

