Pafos FC wins first ever Cup Final

Pafos FC celebrating after its victory

Celebrations lasted through the night until Sunday morning, after Pafos FC won the Cup Final.

The match against Omonia ended with 3-0, prompting scores of Pafos FC fans to hit the streets.

President Nikos Christodoulides and government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, both from Paphos, extended their congratulations and joy to the winning team, while also applauding Omonia for the game.

Pafos FC had a strong performance in the first half. Muamer Tankovic (8’), Vlad Dragomir (36’) and Pedro Rodrigues (40’) scored for the winning team.

Omonoia was left with ten players at 85’ and had a yellow card.

This is Pafos’ first victory and the second for a Paphos-based team following the Cup victory by APOP Kinyras Pegeia in 2009.

Christodoulides and CFA Chair Yiorgos Koumas awarded the Cup to the winners.

