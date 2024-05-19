May 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Truth must shine over Thanasis Nicolaou’s death, Christodoulides says

By Andria Kades07
Thanasis Nicolaou whose body was discovered in a ditch in 2005
Thanasis Nicolaou

The truth must shine over what happened to Thanasis Nicolaou, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, as he stressed the newly appointed investigators must begin work immediately.

Christodoulides was responding to questions from journalists as he attended an event celebrating mothers with several children.

“What matters for us is for the truth to shine and for the investigators to begin work immediately, because Thanasis’ mother and father, as well as society at large, await answers.”

He stressed the government appointed two investigators “precisely so we can see why for all these years, since 2005 for 19 years, some aspects were possibly not investigated.

“This is a very serious matter and as a government, we approach it far away from any PR angle.”

Thanasis Nicolaou was found dead under Alassa bridge in September 2005. He was 26. Forensic pathologist Panicos Stavrianos ruled it was a suicide, however the family has long-argued it was a murder coverup.

Earlier this month, the third inquiry into his death ruled Nicolaou was strangled to death in a criminal act.

The decision has been 19 years in the making for his family, who fought to prove Nicolaou did not take his own life.

Last week, cabinet appointed retired Greek police lieutenant Lambros Pappas to aid in the independent criminal investigation into the case alongside lawyer Thanasis Athanasiou.

The family has stressed the attorney-general’s office should stay out of Nicolaou’s investigation, describing the notion as unacceptable and unethical.

Nicolaou died a day after he reported horrific bullying at this army unit, and spoke out of suspicions of drug dealing at his barracks. An inquiry into his death heard he feared he might be beaten in retaliation and cautioned his mother not to speak to his seniors as the people at his unit “are the type to harm you.”

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

