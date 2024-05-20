May 20, 2024

32 EU elections polling stations for Turkish Cypriots

By Tom Cleaver
A polling station

There will be a total of 32 polling stations opened for Turkish Cypriots for the European parliament elections on June 9, the electoral service said on Monday.

The polling stations will be located in the Nicosia, Larnaca, and Famagusta districts.

In the Nicosia district, there will be two polling stations at the Kato Pyrgos middle school, two at the Flasou village council office, four at the Astromeritis village council office, five at the Ayios Dhometios multi-use centre, five at the Urban planning department’s head office, and five at the old Nicosia municipal market.

In the Larnaca district, there will be two polling stations open at the Xylotimbou middle school.

In the Famagusta district, there will be two polling stations open at the Acheritou primary school and five open at the Deryneia public kindergarten.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 6pm with a one-hour break between 12pm and 1pm.

 

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Tom Cleaver
