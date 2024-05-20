May 20, 2024

Company fined €17k after fatal labour accident

Haulage company Eurofreight Logistics Ltd was handed a €17,000 fine on Monday for a “series of violations” which led to one of the company’s employees sustaining fatal injuries.

The fine was handed down by the Larnaca district court after the case had been brought to them by the labour inspection department.

The court found that the company had failed to ensure a qualified supervisor was present while employees were being lifted by machinery, and that at the same time, employees were not provided with “properly designed work equipment” for lifting people.

Because of this, it was found that when an employee was lifted using a forklift, the door of the basket in which he was being lifted opened, and he fell 3.2 metres onto the concrete floor of a warehouse, sustaining fatal injuries.

