May 20, 2024

Cyprus’ condolences to the Iranian people

By Staff Reporter00
people gather to mourn for the death of the late iran's president ebrahim raisi, in tehran
People gather to mourn the death of the late Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran

Cyprus foreign ministry has expressed its condolences to the people of Iran following the tragic death of the president and the foreign minister who lost their lives in a helicopter crash Sunday.

“Deepest condolences to the people of Iran for the loss of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and members of their delegation following yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash,” the foreign ministry posted on X.

 

staff reporter

