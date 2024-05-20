Daily News Briefing

May 20, 2024

By Tom Cleaver05
In today’s episode, the Green party said dozens of pigeons died in Nicosia’s old town after someone poisoned them.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman jumped out of the first-floor balcony to escape her violent husband.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides said the truth must shine through over what happened to Thanasis Nicolaou.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

