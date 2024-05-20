May 20, 2024

Fork Food Market goes to Geri for the first time

Continuing the celebrations of its 10th anniversary, Fork Food Market is expanding its horizons and taking its next event to a brand-new location. One more Friday in May will see foodies gather to enjoy street food from around the world and this time, it is a spot in Geri that will host them.

Just outside central Nicosia, Parko Glypton (next to the Holy Temple of Agios Charalambos) will be the next location to host the upcoming market on May 24. Food will be served from 7pm to 11pm whilst the bar and the music will stay open until midnight. The premise is the same – street food stalls serving local and international flavours, real food, desserts and refreshing drinks.

For those who might be attending a Fork Food event for the first time, the organising team shares a glimpse into their story so far: “Fork Food Market is the first street food market of Cyprus, operating in Nicosia since 2014. Having amassed a very good group of vendors over the years, you can always expect to find at our markets the best, top-quality street food our island has to offer. We strive for a nice whole round experience so we always look for relaxed surroundings where one can enjoy their food and drinks alongside good music.

“Of course, the space that will host us in Geri is ideal since the space is very big and with a lot of green, which is something we always look for. Food will range from classics such as burgers and falafel to more unique options like tacos with ‘ofto kleftiko’. So, prepare yourselves and come hungry!”

 

Fork Food Market in Geri

Street food market. May 24. Parko Glypton, Geri, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. Tel: 99-557777, 96-395261

