May 20, 2024

Garden opening at Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou00
Marking the start of the summer season and a new wave of outdoor events is the garden opening of Paphos’ Technopolis 20. This Friday, the cultural venue invites audiences to return to its garden and enjoy a concert starting at 8.30pm.

The music evening series will begin for this season with the presentation of Kyriakos Costa’s debut album Ekei featuring the Nocturna Band. Six personal stories will create a narrative of today’s observable reality. Composer and songwriter Costa will present his album joined by Maria Voultsopoulou on voice, Alexandros Komodromos on electric guitar, Nektarios Kassar on electric bass, Petros Kkalis on drums and Georgia Kaimaklioti on voice.

Costa is a Cyprus-based pianist, composer and songwriter. As an artist, he has a holistic artistic vision that combines his original music material with several art forms such as contemporary Greek poetry and modern storytelling. Costa’s music is characterised by sweet melodies, atmospheric sounds, catchy hooks and traditional Greek elements, resulting in a cinematic output. Coming from a classical music background and with idiosyncratic yet atmospheric songs, Costa and the Nocturna band will present a unique heartfelt act.

Also coming up at Technopolis 20 this month is a performance by Anastasia Maksimova’s Paphos Choir which will present a new acoustic programme of rock and pop hits on May 29. Joining the choir will be a musician whose name is included in the list of the 100 best pianists of the 21st century – Evgeniy Kosovsky.

 

Garden Opening Concert

Album presentation by Kyriakos Costa. May 24. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 7000-2420

Anastasia Maksimova’s Paphos Choir

Choir performing acoustic pop and rock hits. May 29. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 7000-2420

