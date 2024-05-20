May 20, 2024

Nicosia pop-up event to celebrate bags as wearable art

Fani Xenophontos is thrilled to announce an extraordinary pop-up event, "Carry Your Freest Spirit in Your Everyday Bag," set to take place from Wednesday, May 29, to Saturday, June 1 at GOLD Boutique.

This innovative event bridges the gap between fashion and conceptual art, inviting attendees to explore themes of personal freedom and constraint via the medium of everyday accessories—specifically, bags.

Event concept

“Carry Your Freest Spirit in Your Everyday Bag” offers a visually striking and thought-provoking installation divided into two distinct sections: Grounded Reality and Floating Freedom:

Interactive experience

The event is designed to be interactive, allowing visitors to move between the grounded and floating displays, thereby physically and metaphorically exploring the concepts of freedom and constraint. This set-up serves as a powerful visual metaphor, while engaging attendees in a personal reflection about balancing these elements in their own lives.

Exclusive offerings

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the designer and delve into the creative process behind each bag. This special opportunity will be available exclusively on the event’s opening day, Wednesday, May 29, from 6pm to 9pm.

Event goals

The primary goal of this event is to elevate the everyday accessory to a piece of wearable art that encourages personal expression and freedom. We aim to inspire our attendees to rethink the role of personal accessories in their lives—not merely as functional or social status symbols, but as conduits for dynamic, unconventional self-expression that transcends societal stereotypes.

Join Us

Don’t miss this opportunity to step beyond the ordinary and discover more about yourself and the art of everyday accessories. “Carry Your Freest Spirit in Your Everyday Bag” promises to be an unforgettable experience that challenges conventional perceptions and encourages personal reflection.

Step Beyond the Ordinary: Dare to Discover More. I’ll be there, will you?

Event Details:

  • Opening evening: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 6-9pm
  • Duration & Hours: Thursday, May 30 – Saturday, June 1 |10am-1pm & 3pm-7pm
  • Location: GOLD Boutique, Stasicratous 31E, next to Pralina Experience | Tel: 22511517

For more information, please contact: Fani Xenophontos at +357 99659209 or [email protected]

