May 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Submission of tax returns begins

By Staff Reporter02
The submission of the 2023 personal income tax declaration through the TaxisNet online system has begun, the tax department announced on Monday.

According to a decree ratified by the Council of Ministers, the obligation to submit a personal income tax declaration for 2023 applies to salaried employees, pensioners, and self-employed individuals whose gross total income for the year exceeds €19,500.

The deadline for the timely submission of the 2023 personal income tax declaration and payment of the due tax is July 31, 2024.

Useful information for completing and submitting the declaration is available on the tax department’s website under the icon “TaxisNet – Personal Income Tax Declaration 2023.”

 

