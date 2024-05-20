May 20, 2024

Today’s weather: Hot and dusty again

Monday’s weather is set to be warm and dusty again, with elevated concentrations of dust expected in the atmosphere during the day.

Temperatures are set to rise to a high of 33 degrees Celsius inland, 27 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 28 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 26 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Warm and clear weather is expected to persist through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, though occasional increased cloud cover is forecast for Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to increase through Tuesday and Wednesday before levelling out on Thursday.

