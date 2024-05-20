May 20, 2024

UNIC: #115 worldwide in 2024 THE Young University Rankings

The 2024 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings places the University of Nicosia (UNIC) at #115 worldwide, jointly with the University of Toulouse in France, among institutions 50 years old or younger. It is worth noting that the 2024 ranking includes 673 universities, up from 605 in 2023.

UNIC excels in the Young University Rankings, securing top positions in Cyprus and Greece in the areas of assessment. Specifically, UNIC ranks first and second in Cyprus and Greece in the two important areas of International Outlook and Research Quality, highlighting the University’s strong research portfolio and international recognition.

UNIC’s consistent placement in the Top 101-150 band in this ranking reflects its sustained global standing. The University was also ranked among the Top 501-600 universities in the world by THE World University Rankings for 2024, and #1 in Cyprus and Greece (alongside the University of Cyprus, the University of Crete, and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens).

“The University has demonstrated a consistent upward trajectory in the face of intense international academic competition,” observed Professor Dimitris Drikakis, Vice President of Global Partnerships. “Our current ranking reflects the effectiveness of our efforts in enhancing teaching methodologies, conducting impactful research, fostering knowledge exchange, and promoting international collaboration. We are committed to sustaining academic distinction and tackling global issues through our initiatives.”

The Rector of the University of Nicosia, Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, also hailed the ranking. “The University of Nicosia has firmly established itself among the top universities globally, offering a diverse range of programmes and providing prospective students from Cyprus, the rest of Europe, and beyond with excellent opportunities to study, either on campus or online,” he noted. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to our teaching, research, and administrative staff, as well as our students and alumni, for their collective efforts in reaching such impressive achievements.”

The University of Nicosia congratulates the University of Cyprus and Cyprus University of Technology for their continued placements in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

