May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BritainBusinessInternational

Asking prices for UK homes hit record high

By Reuters News Service04
People walk past a row of colourful houses in London, Britain, March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
People walk past a row of colourful houses in London

Prices of homes being put up for sale in Britain have hit record highs despite still expensive mortgage costs, but the pace of gains has slowed, according to data from property website Rightmove.

The average asking price for residential properties touched 375,131 pounds ($474,578.23) in the four weeks to mid-May, Rightmove said.

However, the 0.8 per cent increase in month-on-month terms represented the weakest rise so far in 2024.

Prices were only 0.6 per cent higher when compared with the same period last year.

Britain’s housing market slowed last year as higher borrowing costs weighed on the market but it has shown signs of picking up in recent months as falling inflation boosts household incomes and raises the prospect of interest rate cuts.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said the momentum of the spring selling season was not a sign of a return to strong demand.

“The market remains price-sensitive, and with prices reaching new records in the majority of regions and mortgage rates remaining elevated, affordability for many home-buyers is still stretched,” Bannister said.

Rightmove said asking prices rose by the most – up 1.3 per cent in annual terms – in the high end of the market.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
capture

Related Posts

Brazil central bank plans year-end proposal for crypto regulation

Reuters News Service

Ryanair boss says ‘recessionary feel’ may be limiting air ticket price rises

Reuters News Service

EU digital policy in focus at ministerial meeting in Brussels

Souzana Psara

Assange wins permission to appeal US extradition

Reuters News Service

100x Altcoins: This new Altcoins revenue share model is being cited as key catalyst to leapfrog AVAX, ETC

CM Guest Columnist

Eurobank to sell NPL portfolio for €232 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign