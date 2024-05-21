May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus’ festival scene comes alive this June

Eleni Philippou looks at a packed cultural scene this summer

As summer approaches, a vibrant tapestry of cultural and events are on the cards. Annual festivals, summer screenings under starlit skies, dance performances and festivals celebrating the fields blooming with fragrant lavender and the jubilant colours of Pride celebrations are about to fill Cyprus’ events’ agenda. There will be plenty to see, do and enjoy this June in Cyprus – from its big cities to its rural getaways. Get ready for the start of an eventful summer season!

6th Cyprus International Accordion Festival

Coming up first is the sixth edition of a festival that fills Agios Theodoros village in Larnaca with accordion sounds. From May 31 to June 2, musicians and music lovers will gather to enjoy a series of evening concerts, workshops and seminars. The festival also includes two exhibitions – one by the Greek technician and accordionist, Panagiotis Zafeiriou and one by children of the Agios Theodoros and Drosias Primary Schools, as well as village tours and morning yoga sessions.

www.cyprusaccordionfestival.com

feature2 3Vegan Fam Flavours 

On June 1 and 2, Vegan Fam Flavours returns for its second edition ready to serve vegan recipes and eco-friendly products and activities. The “guilt-free street food festival” as the organisers describe it will be a two-day affair filled with delicious food, live music and entertainment for all ages. The Ancient Olive Trees Park in Psematismenos will host the festival and its agenda includes performances, workshops and children’s activities such as painting, gardening and crafts. Of course, food stalls with plant-based bites and produce will be the star of the event.

www.veganfamfestival.com

Cyprus Pride March

All throughout May, Pride events are happening around the island celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. The festivities will culminate with the annual Cyprus Pride March and party which will take place on June 1 at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens. A big day is planned with activities for children, book readings, speeches by members of the organising team ACCEPT as well as government and parliament representatives. The march around central Nicosia will commence at 5.30pm and afterwards, a party with DJs and guest stars will kick off at the Gardens. This year’s star performer will be Greek pop idol Tamta who will perform pro bono on the Cyprus Pride stage.

www.facebook.com/acceptCyprus

Cyprus Fashion Film Festival

In Limassol, the Cyprus Fashion Film Festival will gather fashionistas, designers and filmmakers on June 1 for a spectacular cinematic evening. The one-day festival will celebrate the art of fashion films with screenings and a live fashion show by the Fashion Heritage Network Cyprus which will showcase sustainable and contemporary garments inspired by Cypriot cultural heritage created by young, up-and-coming Cypriot fashion designers. Also part of the festival will be a photography exhibition, collaborative projects and engaging workshops all taking place at Ceti Locale in central Limassol.

www.filmfreeway.com/CyprusFashionFilmFestival

MBS Wellbeing Day Festival 

Every year, the organisers behind the Mind, Body & Spirit Festival organise a one-day event dedicated to wellness, fitness and personal growth. June 2 is when the next MBS Wellbeing Day Festival is taking place at the St Raphael Resort in Limassol with a packed agenda from 10am to 8pm. More than 30 activities, workshops and classes will be offered on the day to connect within, strengthen the body and share holistic practices. Besides the many activities, the MBS Outdoor Marketplace will showcase local creators and services that focus on this mind, body and soul connection.

www.mbscyprus.com

12th Annual Lavender Festival

Celebrating the fragrant lavender plant, which blooms this time of the year, is the Annual Lavender Festival at Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou. On June 15 and 16, the park and its specially landscaped lavender gardens and lavender labyrinth will welcome visitors for a fun event. Meditation walks, lavender-infused creations, walks around the woodland area and the fairy village, a handmade market, hands-on workshops and talks about lavender’s many benefits, in English, Greek and Russian will keep visitors busy throughout the two-day event. All around the park, beautifully decorated spots will await guests with the lavender garden in its full purple glory ready for professional photoshoots.

www.cyherbia.com/our-events/annual-events/lavender-festival/

25th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival

Between May 31 and June 23, the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre will present the latest Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival. Throughout the month, selected dance performances will take place at the Rialto theatre in Limassol and the Nicosia municipal theatre presenting works by dance groups from Cyprus, Greece, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands. The project representing Cyprus, Suzana Fiala’s AiNA, was selected from the projects financed under the Programme to Strengthen Creation and Research in the Field of Contemporary Dance – TERPSICHORI 2023.

www.cypruscontemporarydancefestival.com

Summer Jazz Project and More Vol 8 – June 14, 15, 16

In the middle of the month, three evenings of live music from both established and emerging musicians and bands of the island will fill Loel Winery in Limassol with sultry jazz sounds. The Summer Jazz Project and More vol. 8 will take place on June 14, 15 and 16 presenting 40 musicians on stage who will perform ethnic jazz, swing, soul, pop, retro and Latin and Brazilian rhythms.

www.facebook.com/vinylio.limassol

9th Paphos International Film Festival

Three days of open-air film screenings will entertain film buffs towards the end of June as the Paphos International Film Festival returns. From June 28 to 30, Technopolis 20 will host a carefully curated selection of short films from around the world. The films, which are to be announced at the beginning of the June, are suitable for ages 18 and above and are expected to cover a range of genres. More annual festivals and exciting happenings are expected to be added to June’s agenda soon, giving us even more reasons to enjoy summer in Cyprus.

www.piffcyprus.com

Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

