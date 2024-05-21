May 21, 2024

Driver in fatal Pervolia accident arrested

By Staff Reporter
Police on Tuesday are continuing investigations into the circumstances which lead to the death of 29-year-old Indian national Arun Kumar in a collision between a lorry and the motorbike he was riding in Larnaca.

The 34-year-old lorry driver has been arrested and taken into custody following the fatal accident which happened around 4.30pm on Monday on the Meneou to Pervolia road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Larnaca General Hospital, where the doctor on duty certified his death.

He had been wearing a protective helmet and the lorry driver took a breathalyzer and drug test with negative results, police said.

The case is under ongoing investigation by Larnaca traffic police.

staff reporter

