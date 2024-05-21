May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Kremlin: Zelenskiy seeks more Western help because his army in deep trouble

By Reuters News Service01
file photo: ukrainian service members fire a caesar self propelled howitzer towards russian troops near avdiivka
Ukrainian service members of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops in Donetsk region

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was seeking greater Western involvement in the conflict because Ukrainian forces were in an extremely unfavourable situation at the frontline.

Zelenskiy told Reuters on Monday that he was pushing Western partners to get more directly involved in the war by helping to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine and allowing Kyiv to use Western weapons against enemy military equipment amassing near the border.

Asked about the Reuters interview, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said some Ukrainian officials including Zelenskiy had been sometimes “slipping into hysteria” over recent days.

“This is due to the extremely unfavourable position of the forces of the Kyiv regime at the front,” Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that even if the flow of Western military aid increased then it would not change the big picture trend at the front, where Russian forces are advancing, and criticised Ukraine for shelling civilian areas in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russian forces advancing in Ukraine‘s northeast were carving out a buffer zone to protect Russia from attacks and said the West was “sick in the head” if it thought it could dictate terms to Moscow.

Russian forces control 18% of Ukrainian territory.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
capture

Related Posts

Swarmed with tourists, Japan town blocks off viral view of Mt. Fuji

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says it is very curious that US appears ready to sanction ICC

Reuters News Service

One dead, 30 injured as London-Singapore flight hit by turbulence

Reuters News Service

Stealing from Trump was ‘self-help,’ Cohen testifies at hush money trial

Reuters News Service

US has no plan to send military trainers into Ukraine, top general says

Reuters News Service

US, Saudis close to deal on bilateral agreement -White House

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign