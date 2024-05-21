May 21, 2024

MoU expected to support digital transformation of Cypriot SMEs

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) Cyprus and the European Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus (DIGINN).

According to the announcement, “this partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing the digital transformation and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Cyprus“.

Moreover, the collaboration between EEN Cyprus and DIGINN aims to provide comprehensive support to Cypriot SMEs through various initiatives.

The collaboration includes organising joint events and activities that will focus on sharing knowledge and best practices to foster innovation and growth.

Both networks will exchange valuable insights and technical know-how to help SMEs navigate the digital landscape.

Additionally, SMEs will receive personalised advice on European legislation, innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation.

“The MoU underscores the commitment of both European networks to create a supportive environment for Cypriot SMEs, facilitating their growth and adaptation to the digital economy,” the chamber said.

“As the coordinator of EEN Cyprus and a member of the DIGINN consortium, Keve encourages its members and the broader business community to take advantage of the services offered by both networks,” it added.

Finally, the chamber explained that these services are designed to enhance competitiveness, drive digital transformation, foster innovation, and promote sustainable development.

 

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

