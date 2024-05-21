May 21, 2024

Serial thief rearrested for more burglaries

A 32-year-old man who was in custody for 20 cases of burglaries and thefts in Paphos, was rearrested on Tuesday as a suspect in 14 similar cases, committed in Limassol district.

According to the police, the man was rearrested as part of the investigations concerning burglaries and thefts committed in Limassol. He is already in custody for at least 20 crimes committed in the last four years in Paphos and which resulted in the theft of sums of money and property worth approximately €865,000.

He is now facing charges in relation to 14 more crimes committed in Limassol in the last two years, with stolen goods and money amounting to a total value of over €600,000.

A 35-year-old woman was also rearrested as part of the investigations. She was also in custody for the aforementioned cases in Paphos.

Testimony was brought against her for two of the cases of theft in Limassol.

Paphos and Limassol CID are working to continue investigations.

 

