May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Where to find out voting details

By Nikolaos Prakas00
election booth, voting, ballot, ballot box, elections, local government

With EU and local elections coming up in less than a month, Cyprus authorities have been moving into high gear to help people know where they will vote and get an idea of who is standing.

According to the elections service, people can learn where they will vote and about the procedure for voting at wtv.elections.moi.gov.cy and elections.gov.cy.

People will be able to put their ID number and birthday in to find out more about where they vote.

The elections service said that people can also send an SMS to 1199, where they write wtv space the ID number and birthdate.

Information is also available over the phone at 77772212, and from the interior ministry on 22-867640.

Meanwhile, a website called Choose4Cyprus has been launched, where by answering a few questions voters can learn with which candidates their views most align.

Choose4Cyprus, developed by the DigiPols research laboratory of the School of Communication and Media at Tepak, includes the European and municipal elections.

It was first launched in 2011 and has covered all elections since, although this is the first time it will cover local elections.

During the last presidential elections, Choose4Cyprus attracted the interest of 10 per cent of all those who went to vote.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Papadopoulos challenges Elam to debate

Tom Cleaver

Teen in critical condition after falling from roof

Tom Cleaver

Remands after ‘largest ever’ weapons cache found

Nikolaos Prakas

Complying with Natura 2000 a ‘government priority’

Iole Damaskinos

Motorsport athletes protest

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus’ festival scene comes alive this June

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign