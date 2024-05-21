May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Women say they were robbed of more than €5,000

By Antigoni Pitta07
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

Paphos police on Tuesday said two women had reported they had been the victims of an armed robbery around 9pm the previous night.

According to the report, the two women said that a purse containing €5,250 was stolen from the apartment they live in, while the perpetrators shot twice in the air before leaving.

The women said that the two assailants, described as foreigners who spoke English, allegedly rang the doorbell and when the two women opened the door the two men brandished a handgun.

They searched the apartment and after finding the purse with the money, they took it with them and disappeared, the women alleged.

Then, when they went out into the street, the alleged perpetrators allegedly shot into the air twice.

The police are continuing investigations in order to identify the alleged perpetrators. During preliminary checks they found two bullet casings in the area.

 

