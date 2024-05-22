With the support of CiC Automasters, general distributor of Jeep® cars in Cyprus, Jeep Club Cy is organising a charity march to be held in Larnaca on Sunday May 26, 2024, with all proceeds going to the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF).

All Jeep® vehicle owners are invited to take part in the march, with a participation fee of €20 per vehicle.

Meeting point: New GSZ parking lot, by Coffee Blinders cafeteria

Meeting time: 10am

The start of the march is scheduled for 11am, with the route passing through Larnaca. It will reach the Finikoudes area, after which, via the coastal road, it will finish at 12pm at Ammos Beach Bar & Restaurant*, which will donate a percentage of the proceeds of the day’s event to support PASYKAF.

A party will be held there featuring music from well-known DJs, food, BBQ, drinks, cocktails, beer, and more. There will also be exhibitors, games, and a flex ramp in the larger area for drivers to test their Jeep® skills. The party will be open to all – Jeep® owners and non-owners alike.

*Jeep Club Cy has provided free parking for all Jeep® vehicles, near Ammos Beach Bar & Restaurant.