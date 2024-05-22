The 34-year-old truck driver involved in the accident which resulted in the death of 29-year-old Arun Kumar has been released pending his appearance in court, Larnaca police said on Wednesday.

As police investigations continue into the fatal accident that occurred on Monday afternoon in the Larnaca district, the driver involved, who was arrested on a court warrant, has been released and is expected to appear before court at a later stage.

Meanwhile, an autopsy was carried out on the car crash victim on Wednesday by state examiner Orthodoxos Orthodoxou. The examination showed that his death was caused by multiple injuries to vital organs as a result of the road accident.

The accident occurred at around 4.30pm on Monday, on the Meneou to Pervolia road in Larnaca district when, under circumstances under investigation, the lorry driven by the 34-year-old collided with the motorcycle in which Kumar was riding.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the Larnaca General Hospital, where the doctor on duty certified his death.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a protective helmet while the truck driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.