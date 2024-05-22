The Israeli foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had ordered an immediate recall of its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway in response to those nations’ decisions to recognise a Palestinian state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state undermined Israel’s right to self-defence and efforts to return the 128 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Israel will not be silent,” Katz said. “We are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens and the removal of Hamas and the return of the hostages.”

“There are no more righteous goals than these,” Katz said.