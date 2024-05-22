In an emotional ceremony, the contribution of the late Michael G. Leptos, founder of Leptos Estates, was recognised and honoured with a special award for his dedication and contribution to the Cyprus Land and Building Developers Association. The award was received by his sons, George M. Leptos and Pantelis M. Leptos, co-chairmen of the Leptos Group, from President Nikos Christodoulides at the Association’s Gala Dinner, held on May 8, 2024.

Michael G. Leptos, with his vision and leadership, guided the Leptos Group on a path of continuous growth and innovation, significantly contributing to the development of the real estate industry in Cyprus. His persistence in creating high-quality projects and his dedication to the development of the local community were recognised and honoured by the business world and society.

The Leptos Group remains committed to maintaining the high standards established by Michael G. Leptos and to contributing to the development and prosperity of Cyprus with innovative and sustainable projects. Furthermore, the Group aims to continue its growth based on the principles of quality, integrity, and responsibility, honouring the legacy of its founder.

The tribute to Michael G. Leptos represents recognition of his significant contribution to the real estate industry of Cyprus and the invaluable legacy he left behind. The Leptos Group, under the leadership of his sons, George and Pantelis, will continue to uphold the values of its founder and contribute to the development and prosperity of the community.