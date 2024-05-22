The Limassol Boat Show 2024 will take place in May, from 23 to 26 at Limassol Marina, and once again, the largest nautical exhibition in the Eastern Mediterranean is expected to impress and attract thousands of yachts and marine enthusiasts.

Since the early stages of the registration process, the number of entries has exceeded all expectations, with dozens of companies set to present impressive yachts, diving and fishing equipment, remarkable cars, and a wide variety of services in the marine sector.

The press conference for the Limassol Boat Show 2024 was held at the Marina Breeze Lounge Bar at Limassol Marina on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Notable figures attended, such as the Director of Dacor Advertising and Media Ltd, Aristos Aristides, the General Manager of Limassol Marina, Nikiforos Pampakas, and the former Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades.

Following the huge success and international recognition of the previous exhibition, the organisers of the event, Dacor Advertising and Media Ltd and Limassol Marina, expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the remarkable interest shown by both exhibitors and visitors for this year’s event.

This growing demand further highlights the potential of the exhibition, which undoubtedly contributes significantly to the establishment of Cyprus on the maritime map and the ongoing development of the local shipping sector. During the press conference, it was officially announced that the Limassol Boat Show would open on Thursday, May 23, at 17:00 at Limassol Marina.

The Limassol Boat Show 2024 will run in May, from 23 to 26, allowing visitors to admire the latest products and new trends in the marine industry, water sports, fishing, diving, and other related activities.

Among the major innovations at this year’s exhibition is the first presentation in the Eastern Mediterranean of a Lamborghini yacht.

Additionally, there will be impressive presences from international companies in the industry such as Sanlorenzo, Princess, Sunseeker, Azimut, Benetti, Bavaria, Elan, Sea Ray, MAREX, Riva, Antonio yachts, Mastercraft, Chris-Craft, Sacs, MV marine, MITO, Prestige, Lagoon, Jeanneau, Invictus, and others.

The BSM Maritime Training Centre will also welcome visitors and maritime professionals, presenting training opportunities in the sector.

This year’s event will feature Flyboard, Waveboard, and Jet Ski water activities demonstrations by industry athletes in the Demonstration Area (AS), while live music events will be held daily in the VIP Café Lounge in Area D of the Exhibition.

In addition to the main exhibition, the 2nd Limassol Boat Show Conference will take place on May 24 at the BSM Maritime Training Centre in Limassol Marina, from 08:30 to 13:30.

Official guests from Cyprus and abroad will participate in a panel discussion moderated by former Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades, on whether there is a need for a holistic approach by the European Union in the yachting sector.

Admission to the 2nd Limassol Boat Show Conference is free of charge, and those interested in participating can fill in an online application form at https://www.lbsconference.com/.

The Limassol Boat Show 2024 will be open on Thursday and Friday, May 23 and 24 from 17:00 to 21:00, and on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26 from 12:00 to 20:00.

Admission to most of the Limassol Boat Show is free, covering areas that include the display of small-sized boats, fishing equipment, industry services, sports, marine products, and more. However, access to the larger-sized yacht area (Area D) requires a fee of €10.

The event is supported by various sponsors, including Furuno Cyprus Ltd, Trident Trust, and ECOMMBX as Silver Sponsors, E-Cars Cyprus as the Official Car Sponsor, illy as the Official Coffee Sponsor, and Studio Office as the Business Centre Sponsor.

Emirates as the airline partner, City of Dreams Mediterranean is the Hospitality Sponsor, Limassol Greens is the VIP Cafe Lounge Sponsor, Blanc is the Official Beverage Sponsor, XSpot Wealth is the Wristbands Sponsor, and BLK Advisory Group Ltd is the Sponsor Buggies.

Additionally, the event is supported by the Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM), Eurobank, and the BSM Maritime Training Center.