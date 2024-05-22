The registration process for the 2024 class of National Guard conscripts “is proceeding smoothly”, Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas said on Wednesday.

Conscripts started reporting to their army camps on Monday. The process will continue throughout the entire next week at the ‘Christos Samaras’ camp in Athalassa, Nicosia, as well as at recruitment centres in Larnaca, Limassol, and Paphos.

Palmas said that the defence ministry has taken all necessary actions, and along with the National Guard, is ready to welcome this year’s conscripts.

He then hailed the success of the web portal for the submission of the conscripts’ personal information, which has entered its fifth year of operation.

“All conscripts now submit their information electronically, along with all required documents, to register their preferences, which will be considered in the selection and allocation process within the National Guard’s branches, units, and corps,” Palmas said.

During the next few days, conscripts will undergo medical examinations and will be given their uniforms.

“Military service in the National Guard should be considered a high honour and that conscripts should feel proud of the opportunity to fulfil their military obligations and serve our homeland, half of which is occupied,” Palmas said.

“They should also know that they will be joining a family where they will not only give but also receive essential skills that will help them in life and their professional careers.”

Finally, he encouraged conscripts to approach their military service with a positive attitude and to make it a productive and beneficial new chapter in their lives.