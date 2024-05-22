The total weight of goods transported by road within Cyprus in the fourth quarter of 2023 saw an 11.4 per cent increase, compared to the same period in 2022, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Additionally, the weight of cargo transported by road to and from Cyprus also recorded an 8.5 per cent rise.

Over the period from January to December 2023, the total weight of goods transported by road within Cyprus increased by 5.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Meanwhile, the weight of cargo transported by road to and from Cyprus showed a significant growth of 15.8 per cent.